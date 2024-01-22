Previous
Barbie porn by pattyblue
Photo 883

Barbie porn

Some Barbies found in a charity shop.
Interesting seeing the changing body shapes and faces over the years depending on fashions and what was currently PC at the time.

22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Pat

Mags ace
ROFLOL! Too funny and great find!
January 23rd, 2024  
Milanie ace
Read just recently how much the early Barbie dolls sell for - wish I had my granddaughters!
January 23rd, 2024  
