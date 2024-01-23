Sign up
Photo 884
Gifts from storm Isha
Here in the Midlands we were spared the worst of storm Isha but there were still a lot of broken branches lying around showing some lovely lichen.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
storm
,
gifts
,
from
,
isha
Milanie
ace
What a beautiful capture of this lichen.
January 23rd, 2024
