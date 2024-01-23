Previous
Gifts from storm Isha by pattyblue
Photo 884

Gifts from storm Isha

Here in the Midlands we were spared the worst of storm Isha but there were still a lot of broken branches lying around showing some lovely lichen.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a beautiful capture of this lichen.
January 23rd, 2024  
