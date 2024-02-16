Previous
Last leg by pattyblue
Over the last couple of months we have been walking the canal in sections from Wolverhampton to Birmingham and today we tackled the last part.
The total length is approx 22 miles and today we did the last nine miles.
This section had a large number of bridges and tunnels and I liked how these three were so closely packed together.
We arrived back in Brum for a well deserved drink and a bite to eat in the Roundhouse pub before heading home.
A great walking day with mostly dry weather and even some sunshine breaking through!
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Corinne C ace
That's so good!
February 16th, 2024  
Wendy Stout ace
Great picture and well done 👏
February 16th, 2024  
