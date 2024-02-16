Last leg

Over the last couple of months we have been walking the canal in sections from Wolverhampton to Birmingham and today we tackled the last part.

The total length is approx 22 miles and today we did the last nine miles.

This section had a large number of bridges and tunnels and I liked how these three were so closely packed together.

We arrived back in Brum for a well deserved drink and a bite to eat in the Roundhouse pub before heading home.

A great walking day with mostly dry weather and even some sunshine breaking through!