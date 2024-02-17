Previous
Engine Arm Aqueduct by pattyblue
Photo 909

Engine Arm Aqueduct

Another nice bridge on the canal yesterday. This is one of two bridges designed and constructed by Thomas Telford on this stretch.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Lovely capture with those reflections.
February 18th, 2024  
