Previous
Photo 910
Reflections of reflections
The mirror pool in Centenary Square is switched off at the moment but has filled up naturally with all the rain we’ve had.
I noticed that the reflected building in the Hyatt was also reflected in the puddles.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
4
4
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
910
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
16th February 2024 4:35pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
reflections
,
of
Lesley
ace
Wow, everything about this is magnificent! Fav
February 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Superb composition that emphasizes the reflection!
February 18th, 2024
Milanie
ace
It almost has a gloss to it - beautiful
February 18th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I agree. Such glossy reflections.
February 18th, 2024
