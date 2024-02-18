Previous
Reflections of reflections by pattyblue
Photo 910

Reflections of reflections

The mirror pool in Centenary Square is switched off at the moment but has filled up naturally with all the rain we’ve had.
I noticed that the reflected building in the Hyatt was also reflected in the puddles.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wow, everything about this is magnificent! Fav
February 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Superb composition that emphasizes the reflection!
February 18th, 2024  
Milanie ace
It almost has a gloss to it - beautiful
February 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I agree. Such glossy reflections.
February 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise