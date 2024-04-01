Sign up
Previous
Photo 952
Blossom
The blossom trees in the park are having their moment.
It’s been quite overcast but a gap in the clouds allowed me to catch them with sunlight on the petals.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
26th March 2024 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blossom
