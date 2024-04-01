Previous
Blossom by pattyblue
Photo 952

Blossom

The blossom trees in the park are having their moment.
It’s been quite overcast but a gap in the clouds allowed me to catch them with sunlight on the petals.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
