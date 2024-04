St Nectan’s Glen

While in Cornwall last month I visited this waterfall in St Nectan’s Glen.

There was a walk through a wooded glen up to this waterfall which was quite magical.

There were mystical statues and carvings dotted around the route and a welcome cafe at the end.

The only downside was that I had to stand in the water to get this shot as the waterfall was tucked away in a tight gorge but it was worth the squelchy walk back to our accommodation.