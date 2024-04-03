Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 954
Going hunting?
No, he was just getting his litter pickers out to tidy up the park.
The big puddle was back and his bright clothes added a bit of colour to the reflection.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
954
photos
100
followers
100
following
261% complete
View this month »
947
948
949
950
951
952
953
954
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
11th March 2024 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hunting
,
going
Mags
ace
Super reflections!
April 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close