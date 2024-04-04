Previous
Here they come by pattyblue
Here they come

The first of the bluebells have flowered.
I love this time of year.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
don't they look fab!
April 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh, how lovely, I do miss bluebells. they take me back to childhood. fav
April 6th, 2024  
