Previous
Photo 956
Rusty daisies
This is all that’s left of an old drinking fountain in the park.
Nature has reclaimed.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
3
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
956
photos
100
followers
101
following
261% complete
View this month »
949
950
951
952
953
954
955
956
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
5th April 2024 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daisies
,
rusty
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
this is a great capture and I just love how life finds a way
April 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
Daisies are such determined flowers aren't they.
April 6th, 2024
Diane
ace
Nature is great. Well spotted!
April 6th, 2024
