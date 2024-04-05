Previous
Rusty daisies by pattyblue
Photo 956

Rusty daisies

This is all that’s left of an old drinking fountain in the park.
Nature has reclaimed.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
261% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this is a great capture and I just love how life finds a way
April 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Daisies are such determined flowers aren't they.
April 6th, 2024  
Diane ace
Nature is great. Well spotted!
April 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise