Vintage fire engines and sauce

Today we went to visit the warehouses where items are stored while the Birmingham museum and art gallery are having refurbishment work done.

This was one of three warehouses which was loosely called transport but had various other items randomly placed around.

The sauce signs had come from the HP Sauce factory which was closed back in the nineties. I found the H & P letters stacked behind a vintage car in another part of the warehouse.

It was a most fascinating place to visit.