Photo 958
Museum stuff
Some of my favourite finds on our trip to the Birmingham museum storage warehouse.
Top:
Five Queen Victorias on pallets wearing strange headgear.
Bottom left:
A wheel from Donald Campbell’s Bluebird in which he achieved a land speed record of 403 miles per hour at Lake Eyre in Australia in 1964.
Bottom middle:
I just really liked this mystery sculpture. There was no information given.
Bottom right:
An artwork inspired by a mining disaster in Northern France in 1974.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
museum
,
stuff
Mags
ace
Fascinating captures and collage! I would really like to see the Victoria statues up close.
April 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great collage, must have been a fabulous outing.
April 9th, 2024
