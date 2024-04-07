Previous
Museum stuff by pattyblue
Photo 958

Museum stuff

Some of my favourite finds on our trip to the Birmingham museum storage warehouse.

Top:
Five Queen Victorias on pallets wearing strange headgear.

Bottom left:
A wheel from Donald Campbell’s Bluebird in which he achieved a land speed record of 403 miles per hour at Lake Eyre in Australia in 1964.

Bottom middle:
I just really liked this mystery sculpture. There was no information given.

Bottom right:
An artwork inspired by a mining disaster in Northern France in 1974.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Fascinating captures and collage! I would really like to see the Victoria statues up close.
April 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great collage, must have been a fabulous outing.
April 9th, 2024  
