Museum stuff

Some of my favourite finds on our trip to the Birmingham museum storage warehouse.



Top:

Five Queen Victorias on pallets wearing strange headgear.



Bottom left:

A wheel from Donald Campbell’s Bluebird in which he achieved a land speed record of 403 miles per hour at Lake Eyre in Australia in 1964.



Bottom middle:

I just really liked this mystery sculpture. There was no information given.



Bottom right:

An artwork inspired by a mining disaster in Northern France in 1974.