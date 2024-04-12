Previous
There’s alway one by pattyblue
Photo 963

There’s alway one

This man made me laugh. He saw me taking a photo and did this.
This was a group of about 30 people doing a 7,500 mile hike around the country for charity.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cindy Coverly
I love this. I live in South Africa, but plan to immagrate in the next 3 years. beautiful photo
April 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise