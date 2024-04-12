Sign up
Previous
Photo 963
There's alway one
This man made me laugh. He saw me taking a photo and did this.
This was a group of about 30 people doing a 7,500 mile hike around the country for charity.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
1
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
one
,
always
,
there’s
Cindy Coverly
I love this. I live in South Africa, but plan to immagrate in the next 3 years. beautiful photo
April 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
