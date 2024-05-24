Previous
Red sorrel by pattyblue
Photo 1005

Red sorrel

Lots of pink and pale green sorrel about with just the occasional red one here and there.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Lesley ace
So pretty
May 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and dof, I have never seen this before.
May 24th, 2024  
Babs ace
It is a gorgeous plant. New one on me.
May 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
May 24th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Almost looks like bittersweet. Great capture.
May 24th, 2024  
