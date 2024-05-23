Previous
Oxford ragwort by pattyblue
Photo 1004

Oxford ragwort

Growing next to a metal fence. The beetle had chosen a sunny spot between the stripes.
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Clever beetle and beautiful shot of the sunlight and shadows
May 23rd, 2024  
Karen ace
A cheerful lovely capture! I like the background stripes and shadows.
May 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful find and capture, lovely beetle and light.
May 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise