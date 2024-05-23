Sign up
Previous
Photo 1004
Oxford ragwort
Growing next to a metal fence. The beetle had chosen a sunny spot between the stripes.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
3
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1004
photos
102
followers
102
following
275% complete
View this month »
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
19th May 2024 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2024
,
nomowmay-24
Lesley
ace
Clever beetle and beautiful shot of the sunlight and shadows
May 23rd, 2024
Karen
ace
A cheerful lovely capture! I like the background stripes and shadows.
May 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful find and capture, lovely beetle and light.
May 23rd, 2024
close
365 Project
close