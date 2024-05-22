Previous
Next
Lovely weather for snails by pattyblue
Photo 1003

Lovely weather for snails

Another large dollop of rain all day yesterday and the snails were loving it.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a beauty you found, great close up and detail.
May 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise