Previous
Photo 1014
Pasta
For the b&w challenge.
Apologies to any OCD-ers out there as I wanted to pull the right hand tray forward and turn the tins a bit but I was being watched by the shop owner.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
2
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
10
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
3rd June 2024 11:09am
Tags
bw-90
Mark St Clair
ace
This really turned out amazing in B&W
June 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
LOL! Fab b&w!
June 5th, 2024
