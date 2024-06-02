Previous
Pasta by pattyblue
Photo 1014

Pasta

For the b&w challenge.

Apologies to any OCD-ers out there as I wanted to pull the right hand tray forward and turn the tins a bit but I was being watched by the shop owner.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
277% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
This really turned out amazing in B&W
June 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! Fab b&w!
June 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise