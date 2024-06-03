Sign up
Photo 1015
After the rain
Tiny mushrooms and slug trails.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1016
photos
100
followers
101
following
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
3rd June 2024 11:02am
Tags
the
,
rain
,
after
Mags
ace
Wow! That's one heck of a colony!
June 5th, 2024
