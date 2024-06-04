Previous
Rural versus urban by pattyblue
Photo 1016

Rural versus urban

Street art found in an underpass in the rural village of Branston.
None of your tags and litter round here..
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Lovely art and very tidy! =)
June 5th, 2024  
