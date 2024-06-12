Sign up
Previous
Photo 2213
Living Flame
My entre in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Fire"
actual open fire on a dish in an outdoor eating area
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
12th June 2024 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
flame
,
52wc-2024-w25
Heather
ace
A great capture and composition, Peter! I like how the yellow flame is echoed in the yellow wood of the tables and chairs. Fav
June 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Nicely captured
June 12th, 2024
