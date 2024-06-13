Merchant Adventure Hall

The Merchant Adventurers Hall is a medieval guildhall in York England.

The majority of the Hall was built in 1357 by a group of influential men and women from the city. In 1371, a hospital was established in the undercroft for the poor people of York, in 1430, the fraternity was granted a royal charter by King Henry VI and renamed 'The Mistry of Mercers' It was granted the status of the Company of Merchant Adventurers of the City of York by Queen Elizabeth I in 1581.

The Great Hall is a Timber-framed structure and was built over a five-year period. It is the largest timber-framed building in the UK still standing and used for its original purpose.

The Hall belongs to and is still regularly used by The Company of Merchant Adventurers of the City of York, who, although no longer dedicated to mercantile activities are prominent in York and still exist as a charitable membership group. The company has an extensive set of records, with documents dating from the 13th century and accounts dating back to 1432 many of the medieval deeds, account rolls, rentals, and of Guild minutes for the period 1677–1985

