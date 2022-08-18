Previous
Ghost Walkers by pcoulson
Ghost Walkers

My entry in this weeks Challenge 52 " long exposure"
I didn't have a HD filter with me it was a real challenge without it in broad daylight.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Heather ace
A great effect and a great title, Peter!
August 19th, 2022  
