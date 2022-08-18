Sign up
211 / 365
Ghost Walkers
My entry in this weeks Challenge 52 " long exposure"
I didn't have a HD filter with me it was a real challenge without it in broad daylight.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3233
photos
94
followers
16
following
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
211
1561
1562
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
18th August 2022 12:16pm
Tags
long exposure
,
52wc-2022-w33
Heather
ace
A great effect and a great title, Peter!
August 19th, 2022
