White Lily Splendour by pdulis
Photo 757

White Lily Splendour

A white lily never pretends, and its beauty is that it is what it is. ..
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wow...What a beauty...
April 22nd, 2020  
