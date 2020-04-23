Previous
HAPPY EARTH DAY 2020 by pdulis
HAPPY EARTH DAY 2020

We mark 50 years of earth days - this year will certainly be one to remember - here's a BIG wave from my grand daughter on earth :)
23rd April 2020

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Sheila Guevin ace
Great tiny world and portrait!
April 23rd, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Very nice idea. I hope we can leave her a healthier plant - environmentally and healthwise.
April 23rd, 2020  
