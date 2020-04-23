Sign up
Photo 758
HAPPY EARTH DAY 2020
We mark 50 years of earth days - this year will certainly be one to remember - here's a BIG wave from my grand daughter on earth :)
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1123
photos
292
followers
42
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th September 2015 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
earth
Sheila Guevin
ace
Great tiny world and portrait!
April 23rd, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice idea. I hope we can leave her a healthier plant - environmentally and healthwise.
April 23rd, 2020
