Burlington Canal by pdulis
Burlington Canal

On the west end of Lake Ontario we will find the Burlington Canal. Sunrise's are dramatic here since they arise directly in the middle of the lake during June.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Allison Maltese
A beautiful scene and a beautiful capture. I like the balance of the composition and the slash of sunlight.
June 13th, 2020  
Rick ace
Beautiful capture.
June 13th, 2020  
Liz Milne ace
Really lovely!
June 13th, 2020  
