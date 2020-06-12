Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 808
Burlington Canal
On the west end of Lake Ontario we will find the Burlington Canal. Sunrise's are dramatic here since they arise directly in the middle of the lake during June.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1173
photos
313
followers
44
following
221% complete
View this month »
801
802
803
804
805
806
807
808
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
12th June 2020 7:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
burlington
Allison Maltese
A beautiful scene and a beautiful capture. I like the balance of the composition and the slash of sunlight.
June 13th, 2020
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture.
June 13th, 2020
Liz Milne
ace
Really lovely!
June 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close