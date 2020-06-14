Previous
Lake Ontario Sunrise Watching by pdulis
Lake Ontario Sunrise Watching

While each and every sunrise literally marks the beginning of a new day, it also reminds us that we, too, can start fresh with a good attitude, positivity, and gratitude...
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Shutterbug
Very nice thought and beautiful capture of the sunrise.
June 15th, 2020  
marlboromaam
Gorgeous sunrise, especially with those clouds!
June 15th, 2020  
jackie edwards
such a beautiful peaceful photo.
June 15th, 2020  
Sheila Guevin
Has a paint like quality.
June 15th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Simply beautiful!
June 15th, 2020  
