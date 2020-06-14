Sign up
Lake Ontario Sunrise Watching
While each and every sunrise literally marks the beginning of a new day, it also reminds us that we, too, can start fresh with a good attitude, positivity, and gratitude...
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
toronto
,
watching
,
ontario
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice thought and beautiful capture of the sunrise.
June 15th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Gorgeous sunrise, especially with those clouds!
June 15th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
such a beautiful peaceful photo.
June 15th, 2020
Sheila Guevin
ace
Has a paint like quality.
June 15th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
Simply beautiful!
June 15th, 2020
