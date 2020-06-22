Previous
Cottage Sunrise by pdulis
Photo 818

Cottage Sunrise

Summer is now officially here in Canada, a time when many people flee to the lakes and cottages. Happy summer to all my 365 friends.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Peter Dulis

Joanne Diochon ace
Now that is an appealing view. I was going to say a great place to watch the sun go down but, from the info posted, it seems you are watching the sun come up. You're just missing a nice cup of coffee to make it perfect.
June 23rd, 2020  
Barb ace
Spectacular, Peter! An easy fav! Wish I could sit and take in that view in person! You are blessed!
June 23rd, 2020  
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
This looks like the perfect place to start your day !
June 23rd, 2020  
SandraD ace
Spectacular. The picture takes me right there. Fav
June 23rd, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Ahhhh
June 23rd, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Ah what a perfect view. Happy summer to you too Peter!
June 23rd, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
What a beautiful sight.
June 23rd, 2020  
Sunkist
GREAT Relaxation ! love the feel.. the colors ~ this is Summer at it's finest !
June 23rd, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
I could really use a spot like this. Fav!
June 23rd, 2020  
Rick ace
Beautiful sunrise. Would really be a nice place to sit and watch.
June 23rd, 2020  
Milanie ace
I could stand a little time right there! Beautiful shot.
June 23rd, 2020  
