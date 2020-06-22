Sign up
Photo 818
Cottage Sunrise
Summer is now officially here in Canada, a time when many people flee to the lakes and cottages. Happy summer to all my 365 friends.
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
11
8
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1183
photos
313
followers
44
following
224% complete
View this month »
811
812
813
814
815
816
817
818
Views
10
Comments
11
Fav's
8
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd June 2020 7:33am
canada
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
cottage
,
ontario
Joanne Diochon
ace
Now that is an appealing view. I was going to say a great place to watch the sun go down but, from the info posted, it seems you are watching the sun come up. You're just missing a nice cup of coffee to make it perfect.
June 23rd, 2020
Barb
ace
Spectacular, Peter! An easy fav! Wish I could sit and take in that view in person! You are blessed!
June 23rd, 2020
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
This looks like the perfect place to start your day !
June 23rd, 2020
SandraD
ace
Spectacular. The picture takes me right there. Fav
June 23rd, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Ahhhh
June 23rd, 2020
Pat Thacker
Ah what a perfect view. Happy summer to you too Peter!
June 23rd, 2020
Melvina McCaw
What a beautiful sight.
June 23rd, 2020
Sunkist
GREAT Relaxation ! love the feel.. the colors ~ this is Summer at it's finest !
June 23rd, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
I could really use a spot like this. Fav!
June 23rd, 2020
Rick
ace
Beautiful sunrise. Would really be a nice place to sit and watch.
June 23rd, 2020
Milanie
ace
I could stand a little time right there! Beautiful shot.
June 23rd, 2020
