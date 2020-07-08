Previous
Manitoulin Island Sunset Camping by pdulis
Manitoulin Island Sunset Camping

I thought I'd share this sunset taken on a previous trip to the island. Unfortunately this years camp was cancelled due to Covid. We've gone up to the island 38 years in a row and will miss these kind of sunsets. Lets hope for next year :)
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Harry J Benson ace
Beautiful colour and reflection
July 9th, 2020  
Milanie ace
That must have been awesome - a beautiful shot. Hope you get to go again next year.
July 9th, 2020  
Sunkist
Beautiful ~ and ~ I have Faith we will experience once again
July 9th, 2020  
Rick ace
Wow, that would be a beautiful place to visit. Awesome capture.
July 9th, 2020  
