Photo 834
Manitoulin Island Sunset Camping
I thought I'd share this sunset taken on a previous trip to the island. Unfortunately this years camp was cancelled due to Covid. We've gone up to the island 38 years in a row and will miss these kind of sunsets. Lets hope for next year :)
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
4
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 5DS
Taken
31st July 2018 8:17pm
Tags
sunset
,
island
,
camping
,
manitoulin
Harry J Benson
ace
Beautiful colour and reflection
July 9th, 2020
Milanie
ace
That must have been awesome - a beautiful shot. Hope you get to go again next year.
July 9th, 2020
Sunkist
Beautiful ~ and ~ I have Faith we will experience once again
July 9th, 2020
Rick
ace
Wow, that would be a beautiful place to visit. Awesome capture.
July 9th, 2020
