Photo 835
Relaxing at the Lake
Find a calm lake and wait for the twilight in silence...it's magical !
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
8
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1200
photos
319
followers
45
following
228% complete
View this month »
Views
5
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
9th July 2020 10:25pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
SwChappell
ace
Beautiful!
July 10th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
oh that light on the cloud and water
July 10th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Wow! Fav
July 10th, 2020
Kate
ace
The lighting is fabulous. Love the smoothness in the water
July 10th, 2020
KV
ace
Lovely light
July 10th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Gorgeous tones in that cloud!
July 10th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful as always!
July 10th, 2020
Pat Thacker
It truly is magical!
July 10th, 2020
