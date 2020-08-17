Sign up
Photo 875
Storm Chasers at Sunset
I felt like I was on the movie set of Twister, corn fields and all. Trying out a drone I was having a little fun - you can spot me in the photo :)
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
1
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1240
photos
327
followers
47
following
239% complete
View this month »
868
869
870
871
872
873
874
875
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
FC2103
Taken
16th August 2020 8:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
corn
,
sunset
,
storm
,
ontario
,
drone
bkb in the city
Great scene
August 17th, 2020
