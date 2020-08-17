Previous
Storm Chasers at Sunset by pdulis
Photo 875

Storm Chasers at Sunset

I felt like I was on the movie set of Twister, corn fields and all. Trying out a drone I was having a little fun - you can spot me in the photo :)
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
bkb in the city
Great scene
August 17th, 2020  
