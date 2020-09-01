Previous
Next
Sunflower Love ... by pdulis
Photo 890

Sunflower Love ...

A single sunflower can be my garden… but a single friend, my world...
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Beautiful picture and wonderful thought.
September 1st, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Most beautiful, great saying
September 1st, 2020  
bruni ace
Sunflowers as far as the eye can see. lovely saying.
September 1st, 2020  
Suzie Townsend ace
That sort of takes my breath away. Gorgeous!
September 2nd, 2020  
George
Stunning image and great caption and comment.
September 2nd, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful field and pov. And the quote is especially nice.
September 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise