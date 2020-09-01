Sign up
Photo 890
Sunflower Love ...
A single sunflower can be my garden… but a single friend, my world...
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
6
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1255
photos
329
followers
47
following
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
31st August 2020 6:24pm
Tags
flower
,
friends
,
sunflower
Allison Williams
ace
Beautiful picture and wonderful thought.
September 1st, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Most beautiful, great saying
September 1st, 2020
bruni
ace
Sunflowers as far as the eye can see. lovely saying.
September 1st, 2020
Suzie Townsend
ace
That sort of takes my breath away. Gorgeous!
September 2nd, 2020
George
Stunning image and great caption and comment.
September 2nd, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful field and pov. And the quote is especially nice.
September 2nd, 2020
