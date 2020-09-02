Previous
Leuty Lifeguard Station by pdulis
Leuty Lifeguard Station

I love getting a Birdseye view of this Leuty Lifeguard Station Toronto (having fun with the drone :)
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
KazzaMazoo ace
Another beauty Peter. So serene and tranquil.
September 3rd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful view! FAV! May I pin?
September 3rd, 2020  
Suzie Townsend ace
What a great photo! And you know how to "Drone"!!! That cannot be easy.
September 3rd, 2020  
