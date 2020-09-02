Sign up
Leuty Lifeguard Station
I love getting a Birdseye view of this Leuty Lifeguard Station Toronto (having fun with the drone :)
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
365 - The 2nd Year
FC2103
22nd August 2020 7:49am
water
clouds
lake
station
ontario
lifeguard
leuty
KazzaMazoo
ace
Another beauty Peter. So serene and tranquil.
September 3rd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful view! FAV! May I pin?
September 3rd, 2020
Suzie Townsend
ace
What a great photo! And you know how to "Drone"!!! That cannot be easy.
September 3rd, 2020
