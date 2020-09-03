Sign up
Photo 892
Limehouse Stone Arc
Limehouse Conservation Area is beautiful and is a place to be discovered. The park is known for its 19th century lime kiln ruins, along with its Niagara Escarpment landscape that includes deep crevices, caves and this beautiful stone arc.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
10
7
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1257
photos
330
followers
48
following
244% complete
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
892
Views
12
Comments
10
Fav's
7
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd September 2020 5:36pm
Privacy
Public
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! May I pin? Gorgeous capture!
September 4th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
@marlboromaam
- thanks ma’am - please pin 😁
September 4th, 2020
Cathy
ace
Really drawn in to this beautiful scene!
September 4th, 2020
Linda Godwin
Awesomesauce!!!
September 4th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@pdulis
Pinned - thank you!
September 4th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
September 4th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Very nice!
September 4th, 2020
Lil H
ace
Beautiful! fav
September 4th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Like this shot. Love the silky water. I took a quick peak at your settings to learn, so thank you :)
September 4th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Wonderful arch and smooth water
September 4th, 2020
