Limehouse Stone Arc by pdulis
Photo 892

Limehouse Stone Arc

Limehouse Conservation Area is beautiful and is a place to be discovered. The park is known for its 19th century lime kiln ruins, along with its Niagara Escarpment landscape that includes deep crevices, caves and this beautiful stone arc.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! May I pin? Gorgeous capture!
September 4th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
@marlboromaam - thanks ma’am - please pin 😁
September 4th, 2020  
Cathy ace
Really drawn in to this beautiful scene!
September 4th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Awesomesauce!!!
September 4th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@pdulis Pinned - thank you!
September 4th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
September 4th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Very nice!
September 4th, 2020  
Lil H ace
Beautiful! fav
September 4th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Like this shot. Love the silky water. I took a quick peak at your settings to learn, so thank you :)
September 4th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Wonderful arch and smooth water
September 4th, 2020  
