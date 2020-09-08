Previous
Limehouse Magical Forest by pdulis
Photo 897

Limehouse Magical Forest

Filled with whimsical stone bridges and rocky hallways, deep gorges, there’s so much to explore & photograph at Limehouse park, Ontario.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Walks @ 7 ace
One could imagine fairies just jumping and hoping around here. FAV!
September 9th, 2020  
Marilyn G M
nice point of view
September 9th, 2020  
Harry J Benson ace
A magical place, but where one must be careful as they walk.
September 9th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
It does look magical.
September 9th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Huge gapes between those rocks. Are people walking over them? Looks like a terrific park for a hike. It looks from from your shot you are also on a higher elevation?
September 9th, 2020  
