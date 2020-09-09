Sign up
Photo 898
Graffiti Alley Toronto
Walkin' my dog ... singin' my song ...
(There's a lot going on in this photo :)
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Tags
graffiti
,
alley
,
toronto
Milanie
ace
My - they didn't waste any space, did they?
September 10th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent shot and such interesting artwork.
September 10th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Wow busy for sure........I like how the hand stands out!
September 10th, 2020
Lisa Savill
ace
Wow. Interesting and very cool shot. I like your angle of view.
September 10th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
Nice capture with out People!
September 10th, 2020
Suzie Townsend
ace
I was wondering about your title until I took a closer look at your photo. A very fun and interesting capture!
September 10th, 2020
