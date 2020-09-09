Previous
Graffiti Alley Toronto by pdulis
Photo 898

Graffiti Alley Toronto

Walkin' my dog ... singin' my song ...
(There's a lot going on in this photo :)
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
My - they didn't waste any space, did they?
September 10th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent shot and such interesting artwork.
September 10th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Wow busy for sure........I like how the hand stands out!
September 10th, 2020  
Lisa Savill ace
Wow. Interesting and very cool shot. I like your angle of view.
September 10th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Nice capture with out People!
September 10th, 2020  
Suzie Townsend ace
I was wondering about your title until I took a closer look at your photo. A very fun and interesting capture!
September 10th, 2020  
