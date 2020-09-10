Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 899
Hole-in-the Wall Escape ...
The geological heart of Limehouse Conservation area is known as the “Hole in the Wall”, where ladders cut through fissures in the escarpment rock and you can climb down to explore the canyons.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
2
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1264
photos
333
followers
48
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd September 2020 5:15pm
Tags
ladder
,
rocks
,
park
,
limehouse
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful POV and capture
September 10th, 2020
Diana
ace
amazing capture and textures.
September 10th, 2020
