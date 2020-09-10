Previous
Hole-in-the Wall Escape ... by pdulis
Photo 899

Hole-in-the Wall Escape ...

The geological heart of Limehouse Conservation area is known as the “Hole in the Wall”, where ladders cut through fissures in the escarpment rock and you can climb down to explore the canyons.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Margaret Brown
Beautiful POV and capture
September 10th, 2020  
Diana
amazing capture and textures.
September 10th, 2020  
