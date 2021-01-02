Previous
Lakeside Park Winter by pdulis
Photo 1013

Lakeside Park Winter

Winter sets in on the beach ...
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Joanne Diochon ace
Looks like you have your drone out again. It certainly captures a kind of image you'd never get from ground level.
January 3rd, 2021  
KWind ace
Cool POV!!
January 3rd, 2021  
Mrs. Laloggie ace
Drone photo! It's a wonderfully textured photo.
January 3rd, 2021  
Pat Thacker
I love the streak of sand through the waves and the snow, such a lovely unusual shot, fav.
January 3rd, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Very cool POV.
January 3rd, 2021  
marlboromaam ace
What a POV!
January 3rd, 2021  
