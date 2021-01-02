Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1013
Lakeside Park Winter
Winter sets in on the beach ...
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1378
photos
348
followers
51
following
277% complete
View this month »
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
FC2103
Taken
2nd January 2021 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
Joanne Diochon
ace
Looks like you have your drone out again. It certainly captures a kind of image you'd never get from ground level.
January 3rd, 2021
KWind
ace
Cool POV!!
January 3rd, 2021
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
Drone photo! It's a wonderfully textured photo.
January 3rd, 2021
Pat Thacker
I love the streak of sand through the waves and the snow, such a lovely unusual shot, fav.
January 3rd, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Very cool POV.
January 3rd, 2021
marlboromaam
ace
What a POV!
January 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close