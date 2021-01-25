Sign up
Photo 1036
The Great Lakes Canadian Geese
The Great Lakes region maintains a very large population of Canada geese. Lakeside Park Mississauga has lovely bay where you can watch the birds in their natural habitat.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
25th January 2021 11:04am
sunrise
,
great
,
lake
,
geese
,
ontario
,
canadian
,
lakes
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Glorious! Love those clouds and the colors.
January 26th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Love that sky
January 26th, 2021
Nada
ace
Beautiful and peaceful
January 26th, 2021
