The Great Lakes Canadian Geese by pdulis
Photo 1036

The Great Lakes Canadian Geese

The Great Lakes region maintains a very large population of Canada geese. Lakeside Park Mississauga has lovely bay where you can watch the birds in their natural habitat.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
marlboromaam (Mags)
Glorious! Love those clouds and the colors.
January 26th, 2021  
Milanie
Love that sky
January 26th, 2021  
Nada
Beautiful and peaceful
January 26th, 2021  
