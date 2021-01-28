Previous
Greetings from Earth by pdulis
Photo 1039

Greetings from Earth

Asteroid panoramic photo from 100 ft up. (thanks to a new drone feature I figured out) Taken at Lakeside Park, Oakville, by Lake Ontario at sunrise. If you squint you may be able to see me :)
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Next time you need a flag to show your location lol.. you are hard to find. This is the coolest shot!!
January 28th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Super to see Oakville from so high up!
January 28th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Wow, that's excellent! So interesting
January 28th, 2021  
