Photo 1039
Greetings from Earth
Asteroid panoramic photo from 100 ft up. (thanks to a new drone feature I figured out) Taken at Lakeside Park, Oakville, by Lake Ontario at sunrise. If you squint you may be able to see me :)
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
oakville
,
drone
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Next time you need a flag to show your location lol.. you are hard to find. This is the coolest shot!!
January 28th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Super to see Oakville from so high up!
January 28th, 2021
Judith Johnson
Wow, that's excellent! So interesting
January 28th, 2021
