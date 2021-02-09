Previous
The Bluffs Winter Wonderland by pdulis
The Bluffs Winter Wonderland

Toronto's Scarborough Bluffs are transformed in winter into an icy wonderland. With beautiful white cliffs bordering Lake Ontario, this place is idea for winter photography. The Scarborough Bluffs is truly a Photographer’s paradise.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wow! Must be really cold. Gorgeous cliff sides and view from your icy stance.
February 10th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh wow Peter. Another stunner. And one of my fave places in the world, in the winter anyway.
February 10th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Stunning shot, amazing view.
February 10th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Stunning view - wonderful shot
February 10th, 2021  
Felix Mantia M. ace
Great subject Peter! Looks like a very good place to shoot. The light is right, I like the way the blue sky reflects in the water, the low sunlight that bounces off the rocks to the right.
February 10th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice curves and textures
February 10th, 2021  
JAKB ace
Breathtaking. Makes me want to put my kayak in and just float away...
February 10th, 2021  
Nada ace
So beautiful and serene.
February 10th, 2021  
Samantha ace
Wonderful photo. Thank you for sharing.
February 10th, 2021  
