Previous
Next
Photo 1051
The Bluffs Winter Wonderland
Toronto's Scarborough Bluffs are transformed in winter into an icy wonderland. With beautiful white cliffs bordering Lake Ontario, this place is idea for winter photography. The Scarborough Bluffs is truly a Photographer’s paradise.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
9
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1416
photos
372
followers
55
following
287% complete
View this month »
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
9
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
9th February 2021 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
lake
,
toronto
,
ontario
,
scarborough
,
bluffs
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wow! Must be really cold. Gorgeous cliff sides and view from your icy stance.
February 10th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh wow Peter. Another stunner. And one of my fave places in the world, in the winter anyway.
February 10th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Stunning shot, amazing view.
February 10th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Stunning view - wonderful shot
February 10th, 2021
Felix Mantia M.
ace
Great subject Peter! Looks like a very good place to shoot. The light is right, I like the way the blue sky reflects in the water, the low sunlight that bounces off the rocks to the right.
February 10th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice curves and textures
February 10th, 2021
JAKB
ace
Breathtaking. Makes me want to put my kayak in and just float away...
February 10th, 2021
Nada
ace
So beautiful and serene.
February 10th, 2021
Samantha
ace
Wonderful photo. Thank you for sharing.
February 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
