Snowdrops by pdulis
Photo 1089

Snowdrops

You know that spring has sprung when we see the snow drops in our yard. Theirs is a fragile but hardy celebration…in the very teeth of winter. Tomorrow we celebrate the first day of spring in Canada :)
ps - captured with Lensbaby soft macro lens
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Krista Marson ace
So darn pretty
March 19th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful shot, Peter! This is different for you. =)
March 19th, 2021  
Cheryl
Looks like a beautiful painting
March 19th, 2021  
