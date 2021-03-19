Sign up
Photo 1089
Snowdrops
You know that spring has sprung when we see the snow drops in our yard. Theirs is a fragile but hardy celebration…in the very teeth of winter. Tomorrow we celebrate the first day of spring in Canada :)
ps - captured with Lensbaby soft macro lens
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
13th March 2021 12:13pm
flower
winter
snowdrop
Krista Marson
ace
So darn pretty
March 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful shot, Peter! This is different for you. =)
March 19th, 2021
Cheryl
Looks like a beautiful painting
March 19th, 2021
