Columbine Flower Night Visitor by pdulis
Photo 1164

Columbine Flower Night Visitor

Didn't see this insect until I opened the photo in Photoshop - not sure what it is - doesn't anyone know?
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Lisa Poland ace
That's a bonus, when you find a bug on your flowers when editing them! LOL! No idea what kind of bug that is.
June 3rd, 2021  
Bill ace
It is a great shot even without the bug. No idea what it is. Your focus was spot on.
June 3rd, 2021  
