Photo 1164
Columbine Flower Night Visitor
Didn't see this insect until I opened the photo in Photoshop - not sure what it is - doesn't anyone know?
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
2
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1529
photos
400
followers
59
following
9
2
365 - The 2nd Year
Canon EOS 6D
2nd June 2021 10:41pm
flower
,
spring
,
insect
,
colombine
Lisa Poland
ace
That's a bonus, when you find a bug on your flowers when editing them! LOL! No idea what kind of bug that is.
June 3rd, 2021
Bill
ace
It is a great shot even without the bug. No idea what it is. Your focus was spot on.
June 3rd, 2021
