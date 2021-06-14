Previous
The calm before the storm ... by pdulis
Photo 1176

The calm before the storm ...

I like these calm little moments before the storm, it reminds me of the magical interludes of Beethoven music ...
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
Great cloud formation great leading lines to the farm from the clouds and furtrows!
June 15th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Wow, crazy clouds.
June 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
