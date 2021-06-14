Sign up
Photo 1176
The calm before the storm ...
I like these calm little moments before the storm, it reminds me of the magical interludes of Beethoven music ...
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1541
photos
396
followers
58
following
322% complete
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
FC2103
Taken
9th June 2021 9:59am
Tags
clouds
,
storm
,
farm
,
ontario
jackie edwards
ace
Great cloud formation great leading lines to the farm from the clouds and furtrows!
June 15th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Wow, crazy clouds.
June 15th, 2021
