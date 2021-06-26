Previous
A Storm in the Heavens ... by pdulis
Photo 1188

A Storm in the Heavens ...

I love these Coptic Church domes. I was waiting for the right sky to appear to capture their magnificence.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Islandgirl ace
Very nice!
June 27th, 2021  
Cathy
Love the architecture! Nicely contrasted with the moody sky!
June 27th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Love the coppery color of the domes
June 27th, 2021  
Allison Maltese
Nice contrast of the copper against the neutral grey.
June 27th, 2021  
Linda Godwin
Magnificent
June 27th, 2021  
Iris N ace
Love the repetition of the shapes of the domes in the clouds
June 27th, 2021  
CC Folk ace
Fav.
June 27th, 2021  
