Photo 1188
A Storm in the Heavens ...
I love these Coptic Church domes. I was waiting for the right sky to appear to capture their magnificence.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
7
5
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd June 2021 9:53am
church
storm
coptic
Islandgirl
Very nice!
June 27th, 2021
Cathy
Love the architecture! Nicely contrasted with the moody sky!
June 27th, 2021
gloria jones
Love the coppery color of the domes
June 27th, 2021
Allison Maltese
Nice contrast of the copper against the neutral grey.
June 27th, 2021
Linda Godwin
Magnificent
June 27th, 2021
Iris N
Love the repetition of the shapes of the domes in the clouds
June 27th, 2021
CC Folk
Fav.
June 27th, 2021
