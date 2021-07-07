Previous
Aeonium, the Tree Houseleeks by pdulis
Aeonium, the Tree Houseleeks

I love these Tree Houseleeks, they are colorful, gorgeous, rosette- shaped succulents.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
*lynn ace
wonderful clarity and colors
July 8th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Great color and shapes!
July 8th, 2021  
