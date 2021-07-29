Sign up
Photo 1221
Sunset Watchers
Turn your face to the sun & all of the shadows fall behind you ...
29th July 2021
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
sunset
lake
island
ontario
manitoulin
Bill
Love that sunburst.
July 30th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
So pretty!
July 30th, 2021
