Photo 1332
Caught in the Headlights
King St. Toronto on a rainy night
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
9th November 2021 9:08pm
Tags
night
,
king
,
st
,
rain
,
toronto
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 17th, 2021
Mags
ace
Beautiful lights!
November 17th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Really liking this series of night shots you've been posting.
November 17th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
The wet pavement makes the lights magical.
November 17th, 2021
sarah
ace
Awesome
November 17th, 2021
