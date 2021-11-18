Previous
The Weather Vane by pdulis
Photo 1333

The Weather Vane

Weather vanes have been used as early as the first century B.C. in ancient Greece to determine the weather. A bit like our lives which have to adapt and change as the wind blows, taking what life gives us as it comes.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

Rick
Beautiful capture.
November 18th, 2021  
