Traffic Jam

With the City growing, more cars on our streets, and traffic congestion has become a challenge. Does make for great photos though :)
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Allison Williams ace
It looks very festive!
November 21st, 2021  
Rick ace
Awesome night shot.
November 21st, 2021  
Corinne C ace
Your photo renders the city chaos very well :-) Great shot!
November 21st, 2021  
Peter Mitchell
Nice, I really like the red of the street car and reflection.
November 21st, 2021  
