Seen Better Days by pdulis
Photo 1454

Seen Better Days

McLean Auto Wreckers visit ...
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Esther Rosenberg ace
It definitely is a bit more run down than a fixer-upper. Fantastic black and white capture.
March 20th, 2022  
Christina
Fab photo!
March 20th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Really love it with this high key treatment.
March 20th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Works well in b and w
March 20th, 2022  
Babs ace
I don't think this one is going to get through roadworthy.
March 20th, 2022  
