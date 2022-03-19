Sign up
Photo 1454
Seen Better Days
McLean Auto Wreckers visit ...
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
5
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
10
5
4
365 - The 2nd Year
Canon EOS 6D
17th March 2022 2:17pm
Tags
winter
,
monochrome
,
auto
,
wreckers
Esther Rosenberg
ace
It definitely is a bit more run down than a fixer-upper. Fantastic black and white capture.
March 20th, 2022
Christina
Fab photo!
March 20th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Really love it with this high key treatment.
March 20th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Works well in b and w
March 20th, 2022
Babs
ace
I don't think this one is going to get through roadworthy.
March 20th, 2022
